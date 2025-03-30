Europe is planning to send a military group to Ukraine soon — what is the goal?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Europe is planning to send a military group to Ukraine soon — what is the goal?

What is known about Europe's plans?
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

As American journalists have learned, Kyiv's European allies intend to send a military group to Ukraine in the coming weeks to determine the required number of peacekeeping troops and locations for their deployment.

Points of attention

  • British leader Keir Starmer highlights the involvement of numerous countries in offering support, while doubts remain on public commitments from European leaders pending US interest.
  • Despite ongoing discussions and offers for assistance, European allies have not yet made concrete pledges, raising questions about the extent of US support for the initiative.

What is known about Europe's plans?

According to The Washington Post, European countries will soon hold consultations with Ukraine on strengthening its army to protect the future front line.

Currently, the European focus is shifting to air and naval forces.

Military leaders point to limitations on large-scale deployments of ground forces, while other countries offer their capabilities for patrolling Ukrainian airspace or the Black Sea.

British leader Keir Starmer made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, military planners from dozens of countries are making offers to assist in everything from logistics and command to the deployment of forces on land, in the air, and at sea.

However, despite lengthy negotiations, European leaders have yet to make any public commitments, as doubts remain as to whether the US is interested in supporting such an initiative.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump's quarrel changed the rules of the game in Europe
Europe realized that it was left without US protection
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Secret attack on the Crimean bridge — unexpected details published
What is known about the secret attack on the Crimean bridge?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm very angry." Trump rebuked Putin over Zelensky
Trump publicly threatened Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?