As American journalists have learned, Kyiv's European allies intend to send a military group to Ukraine in the coming weeks to determine the required number of peacekeeping troops and locations for their deployment.
Points of attention
- British leader Keir Starmer highlights the involvement of numerous countries in offering support, while doubts remain on public commitments from European leaders pending US interest.
- Despite ongoing discussions and offers for assistance, European allies have not yet made concrete pledges, raising questions about the extent of US support for the initiative.
What is known about Europe's plans?
According to The Washington Post, European countries will soon hold consultations with Ukraine on strengthening its army to protect the future front line.
Currently, the European focus is shifting to air and naval forces.
British leader Keir Starmer made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, military planners from dozens of countries are making offers to assist in everything from logistics and command to the deployment of forces on land, in the air, and at sea.
