As American journalists have learned, Kyiv's European allies intend to send a military group to Ukraine in the coming weeks to determine the required number of peacekeeping troops and locations for their deployment.

What is known about Europe's plans?

According to The Washington Post, European countries will soon hold consultations with Ukraine on strengthening its army to protect the future front line.

Currently, the European focus is shifting to air and naval forces.

Military leaders point to limitations on large-scale deployments of ground forces, while other countries offer their capabilities for patrolling Ukrainian airspace or the Black Sea. Share

British leader Keir Starmer made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, military planners from dozens of countries are making offers to assist in everything from logistics and command to the deployment of forces on land, in the air, and at sea.