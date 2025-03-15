Europe will help. Macron announced 4 main security guarantees for Ukraine

Europe is helping Ukraine obtain security guarantees and the best conditions for negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron has identified four main security guarantees.

Macron announced the main security guarantees for Ukraine

"We tried to organize, in the Franco-British format and together with our German friends, support for Ukraine to put it in a position to negotiate in the best possible conditions, as well as to provide security guarantees, which are a key element of a strong and lasting peace," the French President emphasized. Share

Macron noted that it was the efforts of Europeans that helped restore dialogue between Ukraine and the United States after the breakdown in relations between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, this also made it possible to organize a meeting in Jeddah, during which Ukraine supported the American initiative for a 30-day ceasefire.

The President emphasized that Europe advocated for a clearly defined and measurable ceasefire period during which compliance could be monitored.

Now the pressure, which we clearly see, is on Russia, whose position, ultimately, has not changed... that is, its willingness to have peace, but peace, essentially, on its terms. I believe that Moscow's refusal and the implicit threats that have been expressed indicate the insincerity of Russia's commitment and, essentially, its unwillingness to do real peace work. Emmanuel Macron President of France

European leaders, given the experience of the Minsk agreements, which were signed but later violated by Vladimir Putin, must understand that a ceasefire cannot take place solely on Russia's terms.

It is clear that Ukrainians cannot under any circumstances make territorial concessions and remain without any security guarantees. We have carried out the work that I undertook to do, namely to give realism to security guarantees, with an important meeting held in Paris with the participation of all the Chiefs of General Staff of the European and Allied armies.

Emmanuel Macron described in detail four main elements of security guarantees for Ukraine:

Immediate support to Ukraine, including through new initiatives to supply equipment and adjust supplies to current needs.

Creating a format for the Ukrainian army for the future world, which will allow it to resist new Russian offensives.

Possibility of deployment on the basis of a coalition of the willing in Ukraine in the future.

Strengthening European defense, which is a guarantee of security, as well as additional investments and coordination between armies.