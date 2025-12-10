European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius suggested that the US National Security Strategy is aimed at undermining European unity.
Points of attention
- The US National Security Strategy is accused of aiming to undermine European unity by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius.
- According to Kubilius, the US strategy prioritizes hard geopolitical calculations over values and democracy, as seen in its reference to Europe's “civilizational disappearance”.
- Kubilius suggests that the US interest in preventing the formation of dominant powers in regions conflicts with EU unity, evident in the strategy's willingness to cooperate with European nationalist parties against deeper integration.
EU unity contradicts US interests — Kubilius
He wrote about this in his blog published on December 10.
Kubilius writes that the reference to Europe's "civilizational disappearance" in the US National Security Strategy is based not on genuine concerns about values or democracy, but on Washington's hard-line geopolitical calculations.
He linked the strategy's worldview to the ideas of Elbridge Colby, the deputy head of the Pentagon, who in his book "The Strategy of Denial" argues that the United States must prevent the formation of a dominant power in any region that could limit America's access to markets.
Kubilius saw the strategy's statement that the US should cooperate with European nationalist parties that oppose deeper integration as proof that the US is ready to "fight against the European Union, against our strength, which lies in unity."
On December 5, the United States released a new national security strategy. It emphasizes that US policy toward Europe should focus on returning to strategic stability in relations with Russia, giving Europe greater responsibility for its own defense, and preventing further NATO expansion.
Europe reacted with criticism to the content of the document.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-