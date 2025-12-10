European Commissioner Kubilius harshly criticized the US National Security Strategy

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius suggested that the US National Security Strategy is aimed at undermining European unity.

EU unity contradicts US interests — Kubilius

He wrote about this in his blog published on December 10.

Kubilius writes that the reference to Europe's "civilizational disappearance" in the US National Security Strategy is based not on genuine concerns about values or democracy, but on Washington's hard-line geopolitical calculations.

He linked the strategy's worldview to the ideas of Elbridge Colby, the deputy head of the Pentagon, who in his book "The Strategy of Denial" argues that the United States must prevent the formation of a dominant power in any region that could limit America's access to markets.

Because EU unity contradicts US interests, the Commissioner summed up the logic that, in his opinion, underlies the Trump administration's document. Share

Kubilius saw the strategy's statement that the US should cooperate with European nationalist parties that oppose deeper integration as proof that the US is ready to "fight against the European Union, against our strength, which lies in unity."

Let us hope that there will be enough prudence on American soil not to fight against the new force of European unity. Andrius Kubilius European Commissioner for Defence

On December 5, the United States released a new national security strategy. It emphasizes that US policy toward Europe should focus on returning to strategic stability in relations with Russia, giving Europe greater responsibility for its own defense, and preventing further NATO expansion.