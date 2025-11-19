European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius shamed European countries, which in total spent less than 0.1% of their gross domestic product on helping Ukraine deter Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- The EU has a large reserve to support Ukraine in defeating the Russian army, but this requires political will and crucial decisions to be made.
- The revelation highlights the disparity in international assistance to Ukraine and calls for urgent action to effectively aid Ukraine in the conflict.
Europe is doing very little to help Ukraine win
As Andrius Kubilius noted, when it comes to aid to Ukraine, the amounts mentioned are truly outrageous. For example, Kyiv received 60 billion euros in three years.
However, if you really look into this issue, you can understand that it is almost nothing.
According to the European Commissioner, the EU really has a large reserve to help Ukraine defeat the Russian army.
This simply requires political will and the adoption of a number of important decisions.
