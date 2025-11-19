"Less than 0.1% of GDP." European Commissioner Kubilius revealed the truth about aid to Ukraine

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius shamed European countries, which in total spent less than 0.1% of their gross domestic product on helping Ukraine deter Russian aggression.

Europe is doing very little to help Ukraine win

As Andrius Kubilius noted, when it comes to aid to Ukraine, the amounts mentioned are truly outrageous. For example, Kyiv received 60 billion euros in three years.

However, if you really look into this issue, you can understand that it is almost nothing.

But if we calculate how much we give such assistance in one year of war, it turns out about 20 billion, which is less than 0.1% of our gross product. And here I always raise this issue, and I raise it publicly, that I do not understand such military logic. For our defense, we are ready to increase our military spending to 3.5% of gross product, but for Ukraine we give only 0.1% of gross product, — Andrius Kubilius emphasized.

According to the European Commissioner, the EU really has a large reserve to help Ukraine defeat the Russian army.