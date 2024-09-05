Evacuation trains were canceled from Pokrovsk — how can civilians leave now

Evacuation trains were canceled from front-line Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Now boarding will be at a station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Evacuation trains from Pokrovsk in Donetsk region have been canceled due to the worsening security situation.
- For civilians, Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region became the new initial evacuation station.
- More than 26,000 people remained in Pokrovsk, including more than 1,000 children, approximately 20,000 residents were already evacuated.
- Forced evacuation of children is carried out from many settlements of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk region.
- Among the villages and towns from which the evacuation is carried out are Berestky, Zorya, Novodmytrivka, Stara Mykolaivka and others.
Evacuation trains will no longer run from Pokrovsk
As noted, in connection with the worsening of the security situation, the boarding of people on evacuation trains from the Pokrovsk station has been canceled.
Starting from September 5, Pavlograd station in Dnipropetrovsk region has been designated as the initial departure station for evacuation trains evacuating the civilian population of Donetsk region.
The distance between Pokrovsk and Pavlograd is more than 100 kilometers.
What is the situation in Pokrovsk?
On September 4, the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that there are still about 26,000 people, including 1,076 children, in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, where the occupation forces are rushing.
More than 20,000 residents have left the city over the past month.
Also, due to the security situation, the forced evacuation of children will be carried out from the 31st settlement of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.
In particular, it is about evacuation from the settlements of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts. In particular, from the villages of Berestka, Vovchenka, Voznesenka, Dachne, Zelenivka, Zorya, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Stepanivka, Suhi Yala, Yantarne, the village of Gostre, as well as from the villages of Illinivka, Berezivka, Berestok, Vodiane Druge, Hnativka, Dovga Balka, Zelene Pole, Kalinovka, Aleksandro-Kalynovka, Popiv Yar, Rozkishne, Rusyn Yar, Stara Mykolaivka, Stepanivka, Tarasivka, Yablunivka.
