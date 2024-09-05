Evacuation trains were canceled from Pokrovsk — how can civilians leave now
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Evacuation trains were canceled from Pokrovsk — how can civilians leave now

Evacuation trains were canceled from Pokrovsk — how can civilians leave now
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Evacuation trains were canceled from front-line Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Now boarding will be at a station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

  • Evacuation trains from Pokrovsk in Donetsk region have been canceled due to the worsening security situation.
  • For civilians, Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region became the new initial evacuation station.
  • More than 26,000 people remained in Pokrovsk, including more than 1,000 children, approximately 20,000 residents were already evacuated.
  • Forced evacuation of children is carried out from many settlements of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk region.
  • Among the villages and towns from which the evacuation is carried out are Berestky, Zorya, Novodmytrivka, Stara Mykolaivka and others.

Evacuation trains will no longer run from Pokrovsk

As noted, in connection with the worsening of the security situation, the boarding of people on evacuation trains from the Pokrovsk station has been canceled.

Starting from September 5, Pavlograd station in Dnipropetrovsk region has been designated as the initial departure station for evacuation trains evacuating the civilian population of Donetsk region.

The distance between Pokrovsk and Pavlograd is more than 100 kilometers.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

On September 4, the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that there are still about 26,000 people, including 1,076 children, in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, where the occupation forces are rushing.

More than 20,000 residents have left the city over the past month.

Also, due to the security situation, the forced evacuation of children will be carried out from the 31st settlement of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.

In particular, it is about evacuation from the settlements of Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk districts. In particular, from the villages of Berestka, Vovchenka, Voznesenka, Dachne, Zelenivka, Zorya, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Stepanivka, Suhi Yala, Yantarne, the village of Gostre, as well as from the villages of Illinivka, Berezivka, Berestok, Vodiane Druge, Hnativka, Dovga Balka, Zelene Pole, Kalinovka, Aleksandro-Kalynovka, Popiv Yar, Rozkishne, Rusyn Yar, Stara Mykolaivka, Stepanivka, Tarasivka, Yablunivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is actually happening in the Pokrovsky direction. Exclusive details of the battles were revealed in the Presidential Brigade
21 SSPB
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army will soon slow down its advance on Pokrovsk
UK Ministry of Defence
Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Forced evacuation of children takes place from more than 30 settlements of Donetsk region
Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine
Forced evacuation of children

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?