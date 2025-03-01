Everyone is shocked. The head of the Pentagon threatened Mexico with a US invasion
Trump's team is bullying Mexico again

Trump's team is bullying Mexico again
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently warned Mexican authorities that the US military is prepared to take "unilateral action" against Mexican drug cartels if more is not done to stop the flow of fentanyl and migrants into the United States.

  • The unofficial nature of the threats poses challenges for diplomatic relations, with implications for future negotiations and cooperation.
  • The episode underscores the broader geopolitical challenges faced by the US, Mexico, and the region, with potential consequences for trade and security measures.

Trump's team is bullying Mexico again

According to journalists, the new head of the Pentagon made this statement during a telephone conversation on January 31 with senior Mexican military officials.

Hegset said that if Mexico does not deal with the conspiracy between the country's government and drug cartels, the US military is ready to take unilateral measures, anonymous sources tell the publication.

Insiders also told reporters that Mexican officials who participated in this conversation were shocked and angry, as they were effectively threatened with US military action on the territory of their own country.

What is important to understand is that these episodes of the negotiations were not mentioned in the official statement of the US Department of Defense.

It said that Pete Hegseth's top priority is protecting the United States and its citizens, including protecting the southern border.

US leader Donald Trump recently made it clear that he is ready to implement his plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods starting March 4.

