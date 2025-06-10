"Evil person." Trump lashed out at Greta Thunberg

White House President Donald Trump publicly ridiculed climate activist Greta Thunberg after Israel intercepted the ship she was on heading to Gaza.
Points of attention
- This incident has drawn widespread criticism and attention to the ongoing tensions in the region.
- The clash between Trump and Thunberg sheds light on the complexities surrounding climate activism and geopolitical conflicts.
Trump has found a new victim for criticism
Media representatives asked the US president how he reacted to the recent incident with Thunberg.
What is important to understand is that her boat was intercepted by the Israeli military as she and several other activists were heading to the Gaza Strip.
According to the head of the White House, the famous activist is "definitely different from the others." The US leader advised her to sign up for anger management courses.
As previously mentioned, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists set off by sea to the Gaza Strip on June 1 to "break the Israeli blockade" of the territory.
