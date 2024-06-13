Ex-Russian Air Assault Troops Commander publicly criticises its army: details

Vladimir Shamanov, deputy head of the Russian State Duma's defence committee and ex-commander of the Air Assault Troops, publicly criticised the army of the aggressor country.

Shamanov publicly criticised Russian MoD

In particular, the Russian deputy accused the Ministry of Defence of supplying low-quality uniforms to the Russian occupiers, who are waging a criminal war against Ukraine.

Public criticism of President Vladimir Putin's army is rare, considering that in March 2022, the Russian parliament passed a law providing for up to 15 years in prison for intentionally spreading "fake" news about the country's army, the publication reminds. — The Kremlin has used the law to crack down on those who deviate from Putin's version of the war, and has even charged and imprisoned its own servicemen for "discrediting" the country's armed forces, the journalists of the publication emphasise. Share

They note that during a speech in the State Duma, Shamanov compared the occupation army of the Russian Federation with partisan units, noting that they receive military uniforms of deficient quality.

The quality of the uniforms that are brought and issued simply cannot be assessed at all, says the ex-commander of Russian Air Assault Troops. Share

Shamanov headed the Air Assault Troops from May 2009 to October 2016, and after leaving this position, he became the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence.

What is known about Vladimir Shamanov's involvement in the war crimes of the aggressor country

He commanded the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces in the criminal war against Ukraine.

Since May 12, 2014, for destabilising the situation in Ukraine on the list of sanctions of the European Union and Ukraine.

General Volodymyr Shamanov participated in the first and second Chechen wars, where he earned the nickname "Chechen Butcher" and a comparison with the Russian Empire time general Yermolov; for his merits in punitive combat operations, he was awarded the title "Hero of Russia".

In February 2005, the European Court of Human Rights found Shamanov responsible for the operation of federal forces in the village of Katyr-Yurt in February 2000, which was characterized by "massive use of weapons of indiscriminate action" and led to the death of civilians and violation of the right to life.

In the course of this operation, federal forces inflicted massive strikes on the village. The European Court found that Shamanov did not take the necessary precautions when using heavy weapons in a populated area, which the Russian command declared a "security zone".