Expendable material. Kirby named the number of North Korean soldiers killed in the Kursk region

According to United States estimates, North Korean troops have lost a thousand killed and wounded in the Kursk region in the last week alone.
The White House revealed North Korea's losses in the Kursk region
White House spokesman John Kirby said this at a briefing on December 27.
According to Kirby, North Korean troops would suffer "massive losses" in a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.
His estimate of losses of a thousand troops significantly exceeds the number previously cited by American officials.
He characterized the offensive actions of North Korean troops against Ukrainian forces as "massive, scattered attacks."
North Korea is rapidly losing its soldiers in the Kursk region
On December 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared new important data following the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.
According to the president, during the meeting on December 23, he heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that there is a threat of sending additional soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army from North Korea.
