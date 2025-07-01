Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently unexpectedly announced a reduction in military spending. According to former Ukrainian Security Service officer and military expert Ivan Stupak, this is just another lie to misinform Europe and force it to abandon its plans.

What is Putin up to this time?

Ivan Stupak emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Europe has any reason to trust the statements of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

In most cases, he lies, and this situation is most likely no exception.

Yes, at first it looks like wow, finally, cool. Russia will now invest less. I don't trust it. I assume that this is disinformation from Putin. I don't think that anyone would seriously start announcing such measures. Perhaps the development scenario is this. Putin comes out, declares publicly that we are reducing our defense program, spending. And thus force the Europeans to give up their race in the defense sector, — Stupak emphasized. Share

There is a risk that such lies by Putin will allow the opposition in European countries to pressure the authorities to reduce defense spending.