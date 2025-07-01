Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently unexpectedly announced a reduction in military spending. According to former Ukrainian Security Service officer and military expert Ivan Stupak, this is just another lie to misinform Europe and force it to abandon its plans.
Points of attention
- Europe must not ignore the fact that Russia, as an aggressor country, conceals a significant portion of its military expenditures.
- Putin's plan could have severe implications on the defense sector, urging the need for a cautious approach towards trusting Russian statements.
What is Putin up to this time?
Ivan Stupak emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Europe has any reason to trust the statements of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
In most cases, he lies, and this situation is most likely no exception.
There is a risk that such lies by Putin will allow the opposition in European countries to pressure the authorities to reduce defense spending.
However, Europe cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, Russia, is hiding a significant portion of its military spending.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-