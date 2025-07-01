Expert warns of Putin's new dastardly plan
Category
Politics
Publication date

Expert warns of Putin's new dastardly plan

What is Putin up to this time?
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently unexpectedly announced a reduction in military spending. According to former Ukrainian Security Service officer and military expert Ivan Stupak, this is just another lie to misinform Europe and force it to abandon its plans.

Points of attention

  • Europe must not ignore the fact that Russia, as an aggressor country, conceals a significant portion of its military expenditures.
  • Putin's plan could have severe implications on the defense sector, urging the need for a cautious approach towards trusting Russian statements.

What is Putin up to this time?

Ivan Stupak emphasized that neither Ukraine nor Europe has any reason to trust the statements of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

In most cases, he lies, and this situation is most likely no exception.

Yes, at first it looks like wow, finally, cool. Russia will now invest less. I don't trust it. I assume that this is disinformation from Putin. I don't think that anyone would seriously start announcing such measures. Perhaps the development scenario is this. Putin comes out, declares publicly that we are reducing our defense program, spending. And thus force the Europeans to give up their race in the defense sector, — Stupak emphasized.

There is a risk that such lies by Putin will allow the opposition in European countries to pressure the authorities to reduce defense spending.

However, Europe cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, Russia, is hiding a significant portion of its military spending.

More on the topic

Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian "Lyuty" drones traveled 1,400 km to strike the Kupol plant in Russia
"Lyuty" drones carried out a successful attack on enemy targets
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Su-27 fighter jet crashes in Russia
Russian army losses continue to rise

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?