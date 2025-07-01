On the morning of July 1, a powerful “cotton” thundered in various regions of the aggressor country Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which is a military facility, came under attack from Ukraine. It only became known that it was attacked by modernized Ukrainian kamikaze drones “Lyuty”.

"Lyuty" drones carried out a successful attack on enemy targets

What is important to understand is that the Russian Kupol plant in Izhevsk is actively engaged in the production of Tor air defense systems, radar systems, and Harpy drones.

A journalist from Oboronka drew attention to the fact that one of the videos of the "Lyuty. 1" drone flight shows that the drone does not have a landing gear.

This most likely indicates that it was launched not from an airfield, but from a stationary catapult or a special mobile transport platform.

This improvement will likely improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the strike drone and allow it to consume less fuel, which will increase the drone's flight range or allow it to install additional payloads, as well as reduce radar visibility. Share

In addition, it is noted that the more streamlined shape of the "Lyuty" could increase the speed of the Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

It is also worth noting that the enemy plant “Kupol” is located about 1,330 km from the Ukrainian border.

Considering the safe launch zone, Ukrainian drones had to fly over 1,400 km to destroy the enemy target.