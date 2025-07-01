Ukrainian "Lyuty" drones traveled 1,400 km to strike the Kupol plant in Russia
Ukrainian "Lyuty" drones traveled 1,400 km to strike the Kupol plant in Russia

"Lyuty" drones carried out a successful attack on enemy targets
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of July 1, a powerful “cotton” thundered in various regions of the aggressor country Russia, as well as in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which is a military facility, came under attack from Ukraine. It only became known that it was attacked by modernized Ukrainian kamikaze drones “Lyuty”.

Points of attention

  • The attack on the Kupol plant highlights the strategic capabilities of Ukrainian drones and their ability to reach distant enemy targets.
  • The developments in Ukrainian drone technology demonstrate significant advancements in military tactics and capabilities, posing a challenge to adversaries in the region.

"Lyuty" drones carried out a successful attack on enemy targets

What is important to understand is that the Russian Kupol plant in Izhevsk is actively engaged in the production of Tor air defense systems, radar systems, and Harpy drones.

A journalist from Oboronka drew attention to the fact that one of the videos of the "Lyuty. 1" drone flight shows that the drone does not have a landing gear.

This most likely indicates that it was launched not from an airfield, but from a stationary catapult or a special mobile transport platform.

This improvement will likely improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the strike drone and allow it to consume less fuel, which will increase the drone's flight range or allow it to install additional payloads, as well as reduce radar visibility.

In addition, it is noted that the more streamlined shape of the "Lyuty" could increase the speed of the Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

It is also worth noting that the enemy plant “Kupol” is located about 1,330 km from the Ukrainian border.

Considering the safe launch zone, Ukrainian drones had to fly over 1,400 km to destroy the enemy target.

Losses of the Russian Army as of July 1, 2025

