Large-scale drone attack on Russia and Crimea — first details and video

On the morning of July 1, residents of various regions of the aggressor country Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, reported loud explosions on their social networks. According to the latest data, the work of 4 enemy airports was temporarily suspended.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 1 — what is known

The Governor of the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation, Roman Busargin, announced the drone attack at around 04:00.

He also added that "all emergency services have been put on full alert."

After that, the first explosions were heard in Saratov and Engels, and it also became known that the Saratov airport had suspended operations.

In addition, the airports of Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Russia, Kazan, and Nizhny Kamask (Tatarstan) were subject to restrictions.

According to Yuri Slyusar, a Kremlin protege in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, during the night the air defense allegedly destroyed UAVs in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Millerovsky, Myasnykovsky, Aksaisky, Neklinovsky and Matveyevo-Kurgansky districts.

There are no casualties among the civilian population.

It is worth noting that the Kupol plant, which manufactures air defense systems, radars, and related products, was attacked in Izhevsk, 1,300 km from Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that during the night of July 1, Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 60 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

▪️ 17 UAVs — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

▪️ 16 UAVs — over the territory of Rostov region,

▪️ 11 UAVs — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

▪️ 5 UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region,

▪️ 4 UAVs — over the territory of the Saratov region,

▪️ 3 UAVs — over the Black Sea,

▪️ 2 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ One UAV was destroyed over the territories of the Voronezh and Oryol regions.