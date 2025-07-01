Watch: Russian army logistics facility on fire in occupied Luhansk

On the night of July 1, powerful explosions thundered in temporarily occupied Luhansk. According to preliminary data, this happened against the background of an attack by Ukrainian strike drones. It is also known that fires broke out at several facilities at once.

“Bavovna” in occupied Luhansk — what is known

The events in the city are reported by the publication "Donbas Realii", as well as by the head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.

A video of the explosions has already been posted online: while watching, you can hear the sound of drones flying and see large areas of fire.

The Russian state propaganda agency "TASS", citing the occupation authorities of the so-called "LPR", stated that more than 20 drones were flying over Luhansk.

As Andriy Kovalenko claims, Russian logistics are on fire in temporarily occupied Luhansk:

Russian logistics in temporarily occupied Luhansk are burning. Share

It is worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented in any way on the recent events in the occupied Ukrainian city.

By the way, on the evening of June 30, explosions also thundered and fires broke out in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

Kovalenko wrote about "jewelry work" in occupied Donetsk and added that "it's very greasy there."