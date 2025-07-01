Ukraine struck 12 areas where Russian soldiers were concentrated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one command post, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of July 1, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 were approximately

personnel — about 1,020,980 (+970) people

tanks — 10983 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles — 22928 (+6) units

artillery systems — 29754 (+36) units

MLRS — 1427 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1190 (+0) units

aircraft — 420 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42940 (+144)

cruise missiles — 3436 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53696 (+103)

special equipment — 3921 (+0)

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 30, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements, using four missiles, as well as 51 air strikes, dropping 79 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian invaders carried out 5,304 attacks, including 107 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,776 kamikaze drones for attacks.