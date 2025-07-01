Ukraine struck 12 areas where Russian soldiers were concentrated
Ukraine struck 12 areas where Russian soldiers were concentrated

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of July 1, 2025
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one command post, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides detailed statistics on the losses incurred by the Russian Army, including casualties, equipment losses, and the number of attacks launched during the conflict.
  • The 1,224th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine showcases the ongoing intensity of the conflict and the efforts of Ukraine's Defense Forces to defend against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of July 1, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,020,980 (+970) people

  • tanks — 10983 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22928 (+6) units

  • artillery systems — 29754 (+36) units

  • MLRS — 1427 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1190 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 420 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42940 (+144)

  • cruise missiles — 3436 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53696 (+103)

  • special equipment — 3921 (+0)

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 30, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements, using four missiles, as well as 51 air strikes, dropping 79 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian invaders carried out 5,304 attacks, including 107 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,776 kamikaze drones for attacks.

