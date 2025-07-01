Su-27 fighter jet crashes in Russia

On July 1, the aggressor country lost another Su-27 fighter. According to preliminary data, a new powerful aircraft crash occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russian army losses continue to rise

The new plane crash was reported by both opposition Russian media and Kremlin Telegram channels.

According to the latest data, this time the Su-27 fighter crashed.

It is currently known that the plane crashed near the town of Kulebaki, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia.

Two pilots managed to eject. One has already been found, the second is being searched for. There is no damage on the ground after the accident, the report says. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that the Su-27 is a Soviet heavy multi-role, highly maneuverable, all-weather fourth-generation fighter.

Its main goal is to gain air superiority.

This Russian fighter was created at the Sukhoi Design Bureau, operation in the air force began in 1985, but was officially adopted only in 1990. After the collapse of the USSR, it was produced in Russia.

By the way, after gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine inherited 72 Su-27 fighters from the former USSR.

They became the basis for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.