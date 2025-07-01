"Forbidden!". Syrskyi made an important decision to protect the military

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that he has banned the accumulation of personnel, military equipment, and the placement of servicemen in tent camps at training centers. This decision was made to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders.
- Emphasis is placed on compliance with safety requirements, timely notification of air raid alarms, and the organization of newly created army corps to training battalions.
- Oleksandr Syrskyi's decision underscores the importance of protecting military personnel during training and exercises in the Armed Forces, highlighting a commitment to enhancing readiness and safety measures.
According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the implementation of measures to protect training centers from Russian air (missile) strikes.
He also drew attention to the fact that new shelters, dugouts, and other protective structures are currently being actively built at the training locations.
In addition, additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our soldiers as they prepare, train, and recover.
It is also indicated that Oleksandr Syrsky outlined tasks for improving training.
First of all, it concerns the organization of the assignment of newly created army corps to training battalions that operate as part of unit training centers.
