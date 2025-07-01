"Forbidden!". Syrskyi made an important decision to protect the military
"Forbidden!". Syrskyi made an important decision to protect the military

What is known about the new decision of Syrsky
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that he has banned the accumulation of personnel, military equipment, and the placement of servicemen in tent camps at training centers. This decision was made to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

Points of attention

  • Emphasis is placed on compliance with safety requirements, timely notification of air raid alarms, and the organization of newly created army corps to training battalions.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi's decision underscores the importance of protecting military personnel during training and exercises in the Armed Forces, highlighting a commitment to enhancing readiness and safety measures.

According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the implementation of measures to protect training centers from Russian air (missile) strikes.

My unconditional demand is to ensure and improve the safety of military personnel in training centers and rear ranges. The accumulation of personnel and military equipment, the placement of military personnel in tent camps is prohibited!

He also drew attention to the fact that new shelters, dugouts, and other protective structures are currently being actively built at the training locations.

In addition, additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our soldiers as they prepare, train, and recover.

He emphasized the mandatory compliance with the requirements for the equipment of shelters in training centers and on training grounds, as well as the correct and prompt notification of air raid alarms.

It is also indicated that Oleksandr Syrsky outlined tasks for improving training.

First of all, it concerns the organization of the assignment of newly created army corps to training battalions that operate as part of unit training centers.

The newly appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Ihor Skybyuk, will be responsible for the direction of training.

Losses of the Russian Army as of July 1, 2025

