"Forbidden!". Syrskyi made an important decision to protect the military

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that he has banned the accumulation of personnel, military equipment, and the placement of servicemen in tent camps at training centers. This decision was made to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

What is known about the new decision of Syrsky

According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the implementation of measures to protect training centers from Russian air (missile) strikes.

My unconditional demand is to ensure and improve the safety of military personnel in training centers and rear ranges. The accumulation of personnel and military equipment, the placement of military personnel in tent camps is prohibited! Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief

He also drew attention to the fact that new shelters, dugouts, and other protective structures are currently being actively built at the training locations.

In addition, additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our soldiers as they prepare, train, and recover.

He emphasized the mandatory compliance with the requirements for the equipment of shelters in training centers and on training grounds, as well as the correct and prompt notification of air raid alarms.

It is also indicated that Oleksandr Syrsky outlined tasks for improving training.

First of all, it concerns the organization of the assignment of newly created army corps to training battalions that operate as part of unit training centers.