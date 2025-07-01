Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are casualties
Ukraine
Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are casualties

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region again
On the morning of July 1, Russian invaders again struck the Kamyansk district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Local authorities report deaths and injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the dire consequences of the Russian occupation and the impact on innocent civilians.
  • It is crucial for individuals in the affected regions to stay safe and informed about the evolving situation.

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

The enemy hit the Kamyansk district with a missile. A fire broke out. We are clarifying the consequences. Stay in a safe place. The alert continues,” he wrote.

According to him, there are dead and wounded as a result of the new attack by the Russian occupiers on the city.

Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded after a rocket attack on the Kamyansk district. Details to follow.

In addition, it is reported that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Kutsurubska community in the Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of the OVA, Vitaliy Kim, on his social networks.

In the morning, the Russians again struck the Kutsurubskaya community with artillery. They killed a 75-year-old pensioner in his own yard, and his 76-year-old wife was wounded, Kim's message said.

According to him, the victim was hospitalized.

