Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region — there are casualties

On the morning of July 1, Russian invaders again struck the Kamyansk district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Local authorities report deaths and injuries as a result of the enemy attack.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the dire consequences of the Russian occupation and the impact on innocent civilians.
- It is crucial for individuals in the affected regions to stay safe and informed about the evolving situation.
Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region again
The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, there are dead and wounded as a result of the new attack by the Russian occupiers on the city.
In addition, it is reported that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Kutsurubska community in the Mykolaiv region.
This was announced by the head of the OVA, Vitaliy Kim, on his social networks.
According to him, the victim was hospitalized.
