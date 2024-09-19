Experts have calculated Russia's missile reserves. How many attacks on Ukraine will be enough

For example, the Russian occupiers have 350 Kalibrs in stock, and the Russian Federation produces another 30-40 new missiles per month.

Russia is accumulating missiles: what is known

Despite the sanctions imposed by the West, the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation continues to function. Currently, Russia is capable of producing 42 to 56 ballistic missiles and 90 to 115 long-range cruise missiles per month. All of them can be used for terrorist attacks on Ukraine, in particular, on energy facilities.

Such data is provided by Forbes with reference to a source in one of the intelligence structures. At the same time, the pace of production of Shahed-136 drones in the aggressor country is more than 500 units per month, which costs about 100 million dollars.

According to the publication, the pace of missile production in the Russian Federation is 132-171 units per month. And it costs Moscow 1.1 billion dollars. The occupiers fired approximately the same number of rockets into Ukraine during the strike on August 26.

Stockpiles of missiles in the Russian Federation

Production and stocks of ballistic missiles in Russia

Iskander-M missiles, the range of which is up to 500 km, and the warhead — 480-700 kg, are produced in the amount of 30-40 units per month. There are 130 of them in the reserves of the Russian Federation.

As for North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Russian Federation received about 60 of them. The range of this weapon is up to 690 km, and the warhead is 500 kg in the version up to 450 km. In the version with the maximum flight range, the weight of the warhead may be less. Share

In addition, the Russian Federation has 55 Kinzhal missiles with a range of 1,500-2,000 km. Now the enemy can produce 2-6 such missiles per month.

Production and stocks of cruise missiles in Russia

X-101 missiles with a range of 2,500-2,800 km and a weight of 450 kg were accumulated by the combat unit of the Russian Federation in the amount of 190 units. In addition, the enemy produces 40-50 new missiles per month.

There are 350 units of "Caliber" in the reserves of the occupiers. The Russian Federation produces another 30-40 new missiles per month. The range of these missiles is 1,500-2,000 km, and the warhead is 450 kg.

At the same time, the enemy has 180 Iskander-K missiles in stock, another 10-15 units are being manufactured within a month. The range of the Iskander-K is 2,500 km, and the warhead is 450 kg.

The Russian Federation has accumulated 500 units of Onyx supersonic missiles, which can reach a speed of over 2,400 km/h. In addition, the enemy produces 10 such missiles per month. Share

In addition, in 2024, the production plans indicate 224 X-32 missiles.