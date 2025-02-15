Explosion in Mykolaiv. The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees"
Category
Events
Publication date

Explosion in Mykolaiv. The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees"

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Читати українською

On the afternoon of February 14, a terrorist attack took place near a restaurant in Mykolaiv. It turned out that a woman, on the instructions of Russian special services, brought explosives in a bag, which were remotely detonated along with her. Now Russia is spreading fakes that the bomber allegedly wanted to take revenge on the employees of the CCC.

Points of attention

  • Russian special services orchestrated the terrorist attack in Mykolaiv through a woman carrying explosives, contrary to fake claims of revenge against CCC employees.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation disproved the Russian fake news narrative by confirming that the deceased woman did not have sons of mobilization age as falsely reported.
  • The explosion resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries, with investigations revealing crucial details and refuting misinformation spread by hostile Telegram channels.
  • The tragic event underscores the importance of verifying information and combatting disinformation to prevent the spread of false narratives that can incite further violence.
  • The video footage of the terrorist attack highlights the devastating consequences of such acts and the need for international cooperation to address security threats and promote peace.

The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees" in Mykolaiv

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, hostile Telegram channels began spreading a fake that the explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14 with two victims was allegedly revenge against employees of the CCC and the deceased woman's joint venture for her son's mobilization.

Having verified the information with the National Police of Ukraine, the Center reports that the deceased did not have any sons of mobilization age. At the same time, she had two sons left: born in 2001 and 2011. After checking the identity of the eldest son, it turned out that he was not a military serviceman.

As a reminder, on February 14, an explosion of an "unknown object" occurred in Mykolaiv, killing two people and injuring eight others. A video of the terrorist attack appeared online.

It shows a woman in red stopping near the soldiers, after which an explosion occurs.

The extra and one soldier were killed. Six others were injured, some of them in serious condition.

The FSB/GRU offer to take the bag to a certain place for 250-300 thousand UAH without revealing its contents. After that, the device explodes together with the perpetrator, causing victims among those around him, — noted Smolii.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Injury toll after Russia's attack on Mykolaiv rises to six
Mykolaiv City State Emergency Service
Mykolaiv
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An explosion occurred near a food establishment in Mykolaiv — there are dead and injured
Mykolaiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?