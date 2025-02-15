Explosion in Mykolaiv. The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees"

On the afternoon of February 14, a terrorist attack took place near a restaurant in Mykolaiv. It turned out that a woman, on the instructions of Russian special services, brought explosives in a bag, which were remotely detonated along with her. Now Russia is spreading fakes that the bomber allegedly wanted to take revenge on the employees of the CCC.

The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees" in Mykolaiv

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, hostile Telegram channels began spreading a fake that the explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14 with two victims was allegedly revenge against employees of the CCC and the deceased woman's joint venture for her son's mobilization.

Having verified the information with the National Police of Ukraine, the Center reports that the deceased did not have any sons of mobilization age. At the same time, she had two sons left: born in 2001 and 2011. After checking the identity of the eldest son, it turned out that he was not a military serviceman. Share

As a reminder, on February 14, an explosion of an "unknown object" occurred in Mykolaiv, killing two people and injuring eight others. A video of the terrorist attack appeared online.

It shows a woman in red stopping near the soldiers, after which an explosion occurs.

The extra and one soldier were killed. Six others were injured, some of them in serious condition.