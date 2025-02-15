On the afternoon of February 14, a terrorist attack took place near a restaurant in Mykolaiv. It turned out that a woman, on the instructions of Russian special services, brought explosives in a bag, which were remotely detonated along with her. Now Russia is spreading fakes that the bomber allegedly wanted to take revenge on the employees of the CCC.
Points of attention
- Russian special services orchestrated the terrorist attack in Mykolaiv through a woman carrying explosives, contrary to fake claims of revenge against CCC employees.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation disproved the Russian fake news narrative by confirming that the deceased woman did not have sons of mobilization age as falsely reported.
- The explosion resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries, with investigations revealing crucial details and refuting misinformation spread by hostile Telegram channels.
- The tragic event underscores the importance of verifying information and combatting disinformation to prevent the spread of false narratives that can incite further violence.
- The video footage of the terrorist attack highlights the devastating consequences of such acts and the need for international cooperation to address security threats and promote peace.
The CPD debunked the Russian fake about "revenge against CCC employees" in Mykolaiv
As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, hostile Telegram channels began spreading a fake that the explosion in Mykolaiv on February 14 with two victims was allegedly revenge against employees of the CCC and the deceased woman's joint venture for her son's mobilization.
As a reminder, on February 14, an explosion of an "unknown object" occurred in Mykolaiv, killing two people and injuring eight others. A video of the terrorist attack appeared online.
It shows a woman in red stopping near the soldiers, after which an explosion occurs.
The extra and one soldier were killed. Six others were injured, some of them in serious condition.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-