Injury toll after Russia's attack on Mykolaiv rises to six

On the afternoon of May 15, a Russian missile attack was carried out on Mykolaiv. At this moment, it is already known about 5 wounded.

Vitali Kim, the head of Mykolayiv RMA , reported on the victims.

Already five victims. All medical care was provided on an outpatient basis

The Department of Emergency Services in the Mykolaiv region gave the details of the rocket attack on the city and added that the number of victims increased to six people.

In the afternoon of May 15, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. They aimed at the industrial zone. A fire broke out at a service station with an area of 400 square meters. m. The building and cars nearby caught fire. It is known about three victims, their condition is moderate. 3rd and 4th Departments of the Emergency Service fire-rescue units are currently working, another shift of the operational coordination center.

The Magirus Wolf R1 tactical robot is also involved in rescue operations. Two water trucks are engaged to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Currently, the fire is contained, liquidation is ongoing.

Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv on May 15 at 11:36. The air alert was announced in the region at 11:32 a.m. due to the threat of using ballistic weapons from the east.

Mykolaiv RMA reported two hits in the regional centre.