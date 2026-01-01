Explosion in Swiss resort of Crans-Montana kills and injures dozens

Dozens of people could have died in an explosion and fire at a bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland.
Points of attention
- A tragic incident at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland during a New Year's Eve party led to an explosion and fire, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and injuring 10 more.
- Media reports suggest that the total number of victims could potentially rise to 40, with over 100 individuals sustaining injuries, some of them severe burns.
Explosion and fire at Crans-Montana resort: there are casualties
Police have not yet provided official information on the number of dead and injured.
Meanwhile, according to the newspaper Le Nouvelliste, the number of victims could reach 40 people, with at least 100 more injured. Many of them suffered severe burns.
It is noted that during a New Year's party at the Le Constellation bar, located in the center of the resort, an explosion occurred, after which a large-scale fire broke out.
The fire was contained in the morning. The area near the bar has been completely cordoned off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over the resort. The Valais cantonal police have announced a press conference to provide an update.
Later it became known about 10 dead and 10 injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-