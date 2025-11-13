Watch: residents of Orel, Russia, complained about explosions during drone attacks
Orel
Source:  online.ua

Explosions rang out in the Russian city of Oryol amid a missile and drone alert. Video showed fragments of weapons falling from the sky.

Points of attention

  • Residents of Orel, Russia, witnessed explosions during a drone attack that posed a threat to their safety.
  • The missile and drone threat caused panic among locals, who sought shelter from the potential danger.

Drones attacked Orel: what is known

At around 4:30 a.m., a missile alert was declared in Oryol and the Oryol region. Local residents were asked to take shelter.

A few minutes later, the air raid alert was declared over, but local residents began reporting "loud noises" and later, loud explosions.

Residents of Orel wrote on social media about unknown drones they allegedly saw in the sky.

A simultaneous missile and drone threat was declared in the city.

Local forums reported on the work of air defense, which destroyed several targets, some of the debris fell in a residential area. This moment was captured on video.

It is worth noting that there are several oil depots in Oryol.

Orel is also home to a military base from which Russian forces launch Iranian Shahed drones into Ukraine. The base has 8 ground launch pads and a 2.8 km stretch of road where drones can be launched from vehicles.

The city is located about 150 km from the northeastern border of Ukraine.

