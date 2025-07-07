Explosions at a chemical plant in the Moscow region — Russians complain about "bavovna"

In the Moscow region, there are reports of an attack on a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk on July 7. The plant produces important components for the Russian defense industry.
An attack on the Krasnozavodsk chemical plant in the Moscow region poses a threat to important components for Russia's defense industry, including protective equipment for aircraft and anti-terrorist gear.
The chemical plant plays a vital role in supplying the Russian army with essential ammunition and missile weapons, making it a key defense enterprise in Russia.
The extent of damage, casualties, and effects on the civilian population remain unclear, awaiting official confirmation of the reported attack.
Drones attacked a chemical plant in the Moscow region
Local chat rooms are reporting a possible attack on the facility.
As they write, the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant is one of the key defense enterprises in Russia, part of the structure of the Rostec state corporation.
It specializes in the production of protective equipment for aircraft, anti-terrorist equipment, and products under state order for the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.
The plant has the status of a city-forming enterprise in Krasnozavodsk.
He emphasized that this is an important link in the technological chain of providing the Russian army with artillery shells, multiple launch rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.
