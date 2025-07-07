Explosions at a chemical plant in the Moscow region — Russians complain about "bavovna"

In the Moscow region, there are reports of an attack on a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk on July 7. The plant produces important components for the Russian defense industry.

Local chat rooms are reporting a possible attack on the facility.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information. There is also no information on the extent of damage, casualties, or consequences for the civilian population.

As they write, the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant is one of the key defense enterprises in Russia, part of the structure of the Rostec state corporation.

It specializes in the production of protective equipment for aircraft, anti-terrorist equipment, and products under state order for the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

The plant has the status of a city-forming enterprise in Krasnozavodsk.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, which produces explosives, gunpowder, and components for ammunition and missile weapons, was attacked in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.

He emphasized that this is an important link in the technological chain of providing the Russian army with artillery shells, multiple launch rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.