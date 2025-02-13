Explosions in Lipetsk region. Russians complain about drone attack — video

Explosions were heard in the area of the Russian city of Lipetsk and the region on the night of February 13. Air defense forces and equipment were operating in the region due to an attack using drones.

Lipetsk region attacked by drones

The Governor of the Lipetsk Region, Igor Artamonov, announced after 2 a.m. that an air emergency regime would be introduced throughout the entire Lipetsk Region.

Later, he announced the threat of a UAV attack in Lipetsk and the municipal district, as well as in the city of Yelets and Yelets district, and also in the city of Gryaz and Gryazinsky district.

"Attention! The region has been subjected to a massive UAV raid. Air defense and suppression systems are working," he wrote on social media later.

Lipetsk public forums reported the sounds of explosions heard in the region. In particular, there were 12 explosions in the industrial part of the city.

Residents of the city of Yelets also complained about the large amount of "banging and buzzing" against the backdrop of the drone attack. Share

There are suggestions online that the target of the drone attack in Lipetsk could be a tractor plant.

Later, Governor Artamonov said that power went out in a number of areas of the city of Lipetsk due to the UAV attack.

The aggressor country's ministry stated that 83 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down overnight over nine Russian regions: 37 drones over the border Bryansk region, 12 each over Kursk and Lipetsk regions, 9 over Tver region, and the rest over Belgorod, Kaluga, Smolensk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions.