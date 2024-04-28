Powerful explosions were heard at the oil depot of the Russian Federation in the Kaluga region as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

What is known about the explosions at the oil depot in the Kaluga region

It is noted that drones attacked the oil depot at night on April 28.

Drones attacked the Kaluganaftoprodukt oil depot in Lyudinovo.

As a result of the fall of two aircraft-type UAVs, an explosion of a gasoline tank with a volume of almost 700 cubic meters occurred. m. Half an hour later, a third drone fell on the territory of the oil depot, — says the message of the Russian Telegram channel Baza. Share

It is noted that the head of the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged fall of three UAVs on an oil depot.

According to Governor Vladyslav Shapsha, there were allegedly no casualties or destruction either.

What is known about the nighttime mass attack of UAVs on the territory of the Russian Federation

On the night of April 28, drones attacked military facilities of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in various regions — the Ministry of Emergency Situations workers are trying to put out large-scale fires on the ground.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that Russian air defense forces managed to destroy and intercept 17 Ukrainian drones.

nine — over the territory of Bryansk region,

three — over the territory of the Kursk region,

two — over the territory of the Belgorod region and

three — over the territory of the Kaluga region.

However, the team of the head of the Russian agency, Sergei Shoigu, does not comment in any way on the fires that broke out as a result of the drone attack.

For example, it is reported that an electric substation was attacked in Bryansk.

It is also indicated that the assembly shop of the main plant of the KamAZ Corporation in the city of Naberezhny Chuvny caught fire.