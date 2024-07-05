F-16 to help Ukraine deprive Russian air superiority over Black Sea, Ukraine's Navy chief says

F-16 with appropriate weapons will be able to push back Russian military aircraft. The northwestern part of the Black Sea will be almost 100% protected, according to the commander of the Navy of Ukraine.

F-16 fighters will be able to repel Russian military aircraft

The supply of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will help deprive Russia of superiority in the skies over the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, said about it.

An F-16 with appropriate weapons will be able to repel Russian military aircraft. The northwestern part of the Black Sea, especially the corridor for civil courts, will be almost 100% protected. Oleksiy Neizhpapa Ukrainian Navy chief

According to him, taking into account the attacks from Ukraine, Russian warships do not enter the northwestern part of the Black Sea on an area of almost 25 thousand square meters. km

Neizhpapa added that it would be good for Ukraine to expand the shipping corridor at the expense of Mykolaiv and Kherson ports, but this is impossible, in particular, due to Russia's control over the Kinburn Spit.

The Navy commander also reported that in some areas, civilian vessels are accompanied by patrol boats that help protect against mines, and air defence equipment covers ports and corridors.

When will Ukraine start using the F-16?

According to Ilya Yevlash, the Air Force spokesman, Ukrainian pilots have not yet returned from training on F-16 fighter jets abroad.

The pilot training process continues. At the final stages, there are already pilots graduating. We cannot disclose reliable information for certain reasons, because it is confidential. But now there are already people who are about to arrive in Ukraine and perform tasks here directly. Ilya Yevlash Air Force speaker

He emphasised that the first F-16 should arrive in Ukraine in the near future.

As the Air Force speaker underlined, the infrastructure preparation for the reception of fighters is currently in its final stage.