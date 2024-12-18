On December 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense held a briefing for military attaches accredited in Moscow, the main "speaker" there was the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and part-time war criminal Valery Gerasimov.

Gerasimov invented the Western missile system “Dark Typhon”

This briefing was "stuffed" with propaganda theses, with which the Kremlin justifies aggression against Ukraine. It was there that Gerasimov stated about the alleged threat to the Russian Federation from the fictional Western missile complex "Dark Typhoon".

The Chief of the Russian General Staff announced an alleged "increased activity of NATO countries near Russia's borders," and as an "illustration" of this, Gerasimov gave the example of the deployment of the Dark Typhoon ground-based missile system in Denmark, which allegedly has a firing range of 2,400 km.

The nuance of the situation is that none of the Western countries has a missile system with that name.

Dark Eagle

For example, Dark Eagle is a ground-based hypersonic complex for the US Army, the missile for which costs $41 million, and the first successful test launch took place only in December 2024, after several years of unsuccessful attempts.

The declared characteristics of this complex are a flight speed of Mach 4.9, a firing range of 3,100 km, the mass of the warhead is not disclosed, the battery will consist of four launchers with a total salvo of eight missiles.

Typhon

In turn, Typhon is a medium-range complex with a Mark 41 missile system, from which two types of missiles can be used — the Tomahawk cruise missile in the ground version and the SM-6 missile for surface-to-surface firing at a range of up to 460 km.

Neither of these two missile systems has been deployed by the Alliance at all, either in Denmark or in other European countries.

This year, during exercises in May 2024 on the island of Bornholm in Denmark, the deployment of a completely different system was recorded — the MK70 PDS, which is owned by the US Navy and which, according to public information, is adapted only for the use of anti-aircraft missiles of the SM-6 and SM-3 types.

Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing provocations at the Kursk NPP

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova, cynically appealed to international organizations, such as the UN and the IAEA, in connection with the information allegedly received by the Russian Federation about the preparation of "the Kyiv regime for a provocation at the nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation."

According to incoming information, the Kyiv regime has begun preparing an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the propagandist noted.

Russia, which itself seized and holds the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP, hypocritically called on the international community to immediately condemn “provocative actions being prepared by the Kyiv regime and to prevent a violation of the nuclear and physical nuclear security of the Kursk NPP, which could result in a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe.