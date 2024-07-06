Fake artillery. Western journalists ridiculed the new invention of the Russian army

The Russian invaders are forced to improvise on the battlefield, as the Armed Forces destroy dozens of their vehicles every day. This time, the Western press drew attention to another invention of the enemy, which can hardly be called artillery.
Points of attention
- The 2A28 improvised field gun is the most bizarre invention of all enemy weapons.
- The accuracy and effectiveness of this gun is low due to its awkward placement and low recoil.
- The enemy resorts to senseless improvisation only because there is no alternative after massive losses.
Home-made weapons of the Russians are again in the spotlight
According to the journalists, it is about an improvised field cannon, a video of its "work" has spread on social networks recently.
Foreign experts note that it can be considered the most bizarre and least effective of all the enemy's self-made weapons.
In one of the videos, you can see how the Russian occupier loads and fires a gun at a speed of one projectile for several seconds.
Another clip shows a 2A28 gun moving behind a truck towing it.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that during each shot, the 2A28 without a turret jumps several centimeters, which critically affects its effectiveness.
Why the new invention of the Russians is ridiculous
According to experts, in order to place the 73-mm gun in the 15-ton BMP-1, the designers of the 2A28 reduced the pressure inside the barrel, resulting in a light weapon with low recoil.
It is also worth noting that the accuracy of shooting at a distance is extremely low — more than several hundreds
What is important to understand is that the enemy resorts to such strange and senseless improvisation only because he has no other choice against the background of large-scale losses.
As you know, the Armed Forces have already destroyed at least 1,400 Russian howitzers and launchers.
