The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 invaders and 66 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 5 to 6 are 1,260 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 549,840 (+1,260) people,

tanks — 8153 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,629 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 14,897 (+66) units,

RSZV — 1115 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 878 (+0) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11809 (+58),

cruise missiles — 2351 (+9),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,053 (+76) units,

special equipment — 2479 (+6)

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, 139 combat clashes took place at the front.

Yesterday, the aggressor launched six missile strikes (using twelve missiles), 55 air strikes (using 72 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than three thousand shots, 105 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ruska Lozova, Hlyboke, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselyvka, Kivsharivka of the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Mykolaivka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha, Kostyantynivka, Maksimilianivka of the Donetsk region; Gulyaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive and assault actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa and Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes per day increased to five. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Terna in the Donetsk region, and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the areas of Spirny and Viymka in the Donetsk region and Belogorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped ten attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivskyi and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor is quite active — he committed 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Severnye and New York settlements in Donetsk region. He supported his actions with airstrikes.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 45 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylove in the Donetsk region. The aggressor carried out more than half of them near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Kostyantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried nine times to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on our positions in the districts of Kostyantynivka, Vodyanyi and Makarivka, Donetsk region.

Two skirmishes took place in the Orihiv direction. The enemy was severely repulsed near Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. All five attacks of the Russian invaders were unsuccessful.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and fires at populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.