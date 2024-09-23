A number of fake websites, very similar to the official media, have appeared in Great Britain, spreading misinformation about Western companies operating in Ukraine.

What is known about the emergence of fake sites with disinformation about Ukraine in Britain

It is noted that Russian propagandists are suspected of creating and using these fake sites.

In particular, the publications of the sites londoninsider.co.uk and talk-finance.co.uk were distributed by the Ukrainian mass media, because in Ukraine the British mass media have a reputation of being reliable and trustworthy.

Fake websites with disinformation about Ukraine were discovered in Britain

The use of these sites drew the attention of the American firm Sarn, which works in Ukraine in the energy and military equipment sectors.

Sarn representatives noted that the materials of the two sites falsely accused the company of arms trafficking, court fraud and embezzlement.

According to the deputy head of Sarn, Armen Agas, the company categorically denies the baseless and completely fake news that was distributed under the headlines: "Weapons, money and Sarn: how the Czech-American group appropriated Ukraine."

"We believe that we were attacked because of our work on economic development in Ukraine during the conflict," Agas emphasized. Share

What is known about the structure of disinformation on fake British sites

The content on the sites was most likely generated by AI, while an analysis by a linguist hired by Sarn showed that the original text was created by a Russian-speaking author.

At the same time, the materials contained the signature of a real journalist from Great Britain, who stated that he knew nothing about his alleged publication for londoninsider.co.uk.

As a result, there are calls in Britain for parliamentarians to amend the law to force UK-registered news sites to disclose information about their owners.

Meanwhile, NewsGuard, which seeks to counter disinformation by studying and evaluating news sites, found that false narratives about Ukraine and its allies were already circulating online before the February 2022 invasion.