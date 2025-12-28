Fatal road accident in Poland — 5 Ukrainians killed

On December 28, a road accident occurred in Poland, near the city of Brzeg, killing six people, including 5 citizens of Ukraine.
- The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is actively involved, providing assistance to the families of the deceased and collaborating with the local authorities.
- The case remains under the control of the institutions, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support and cooperation in such tragic events.
Road accident in Poland on December 28 — latest details
The speaker of the district prosecutor's office in Opole, Stanisław Bar, made a statement on this occasion.
The latter told reporters that five of the six victims of the accident were likely Ukrainian citizens.
A little later, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that five Ukrainians had indeed died as a result of a road accident in Poland near the city of Brzeg.
In addition, it is emphasized that Ukrainian consuls are in contact with the relatives of the deceased citizens and are in constant contact with local competent authorities.
