Fatal road accident in Poland — 5 Ukrainians killed

On December 28, a road accident occurred in Poland, near the city of Brzeg, killing six people, including 5 citizens of Ukraine.

Road accident in Poland on December 28 — latest details

The speaker of the district prosecutor's office in Opole, Stanisław Bar, made a statement on this occasion.

The latter told reporters that five of the six victims of the accident were likely Ukrainian citizens.

This information needs confirmation, as it is impossible to identify these people because the car burned down, Bar emphasized. Share

A little later, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that five Ukrainians had indeed died as a result of a road accident in Poland near the city of Brzeg.

On December 24, a road accident occurred on the DK39 highway, resulting in the deaths of Ukrainian citizens born in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Local law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions, the official statement of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that Ukrainian consuls are in contact with the relatives of the deceased citizens and are in constant contact with local competent authorities.