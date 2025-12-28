Fatal road accident in Poland — 5 Ukrainians killed
Fatal road accident in Poland — 5 Ukrainians killed

Road accident in Poland on December 28 — latest details
Source:  RMF 24

On December 28, a road accident occurred in Poland, near the city of Brzeg, killing six people, including 5 citizens of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is actively involved, providing assistance to the families of the deceased and collaborating with the local authorities.
  • The case remains under the control of the institutions, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support and cooperation in such tragic events.

Road accident in Poland on December 28 — latest details

The speaker of the district prosecutor's office in Opole, Stanisław Bar, made a statement on this occasion.

The latter told reporters that five of the six victims of the accident were likely Ukrainian citizens.

This information needs confirmation, as it is impossible to identify these people because the car burned down, Bar emphasized.

A little later, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that five Ukrainians had indeed died as a result of a road accident in Poland near the city of Brzeg.

On December 24, a road accident occurred on the DK39 highway, resulting in the deaths of Ukrainian citizens born in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Local law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions, the official statement of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw says.

In addition, it is emphasized that Ukrainian consuls are in contact with the relatives of the deceased citizens and are in constant contact with local competent authorities.

The case is under the control of the institution.

