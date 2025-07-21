Ferry with over 500 passengers burns off the coast of Indonesia — there are victims

In Indonesia, rescuers evacuated more than 560 people from the passenger ferry KM Barcelona 5. It caught fire at sea near the province of North Sulawesi.
According to official figures, three people died, and two more were rescued, despite the fact that they were initially considered dead.
The fire started around noon on Sunday as the ferry was heading from the port of Melonguan to Manado, the provincial capital. The vessel was on a regular route.
Among those rescued was a two-month-old baby whose lungs were cleared of seawater in the hospital.
Local fishermen also joined the rescue, finding passengers in life jackets right in the open sea.
Video from the scene showed people jumping into the water in panic, abandoning the burning vessel, with thick black smoke rising from the ship.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing. There are currently no reports of missing persons.
