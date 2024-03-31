The Third Assault Brigade released a video of a group of fighters seizing the positions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Avdiivka region of Donetsk region.
What is known about the successful counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area
In the released video, a military group of the 3rd OSHB enters Ukrainian forward positions and prepares to storm enemy positions.
It is noted that the footage shows preparations for an assault on the Russian position in Orlivka, near Avdiivka. The video captured the attack of the occupiers on the kamikaze drone group.
What prolongs the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine
The head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, said on the air of the "Kyiv24" channel that a long stay on the defensive deprives Ukraine of the opportunity to prepare new brigades for conducting counteroffensive operations.
According to him, in the war against the Russian Federation it has traditionally happened that the enemies press until a certain period, then the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive, and the opponents retreat.
What is known about the situation in the Bakhmut region
DeepState project analyst Roman Pohorily noted that the situation for the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovoy Yar near Bakhmut in Donetsk region is becoming more difficult, as the Russian invaders have already entered the outskirts of the city and occupied the commanding heights around it.
At the same time, he noted that going to the height gives the Russians "operational space for further advancement, fire control, because this height covers a very large field of view."
The analyst also reported that heavy fighting is going on in Ivanivsk, but the enemy does not completely control the settlement.
