Fighters of the 3rd OSHBR showed an assault on the positions of the Russian army near Avdiivka - video
Ukraine
Tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

The Third Assault Brigade released a video of a group of fighters seizing the positions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Avdiivka region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the successful counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area

In the released video, a military group of the 3rd OSHB enters Ukrainian forward positions and prepares to storm enemy positions.

It is noted that the footage shows preparations for an assault on the Russian position in Orlivka, near Avdiivka. The video captured the attack of the occupiers on the kamikaze drone group.

The shots of the fighters before the assault and the mood with which the loaded attack planes land near the trenches closest to the enemy positions in the Avdiivka area. Until the enemy detected the group and began to cover with mortars and artillery, the fighters set out to storm the occupiers in Orlivka, — the fighters of the 3rd OSHBR note.

What prolongs the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine

The head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ivan Tymochko, said on the air of the "Kyiv24" channel that a long stay on the defensive deprives Ukraine of the opportunity to prepare new brigades for conducting counteroffensive operations.

According to him, in the war against the Russian Federation it has traditionally happened that the enemies press until a certain period, then the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive, and the opponents retreat.

And every time we free up our territories additionally. In other words, the trend exists and persists, Tymochko noted.

What is known about the situation in the Bakhmut region

DeepState project analyst Roman Pohorily noted that the situation for the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovoy Yar near Bakhmut in Donetsk region is becoming more difficult, as the Russian invaders have already entered the outskirts of the city and occupied the commanding heights around it.

At the same time, he noted that going to the height gives the Russians "operational space for further advancement, fire control, because this height covers a very large field of view."

As soon as they see success in a certain area, they go there. Chasiv Yar is bombarded by aircraft and artillery. Accordingly, they began to raze everything to the ground, Pohorily explained.

The analyst also reported that heavy fighting is going on in Ivanivsk, but the enemy does not completely control the settlement.

Our soldiers are fighting there, trying to contain the pressure. They went to the heights north of Ivanivskoye, very heavy battles are going on there, because the enemy cannot be allowed to advance. If they advance even further north, they will receive fire control from the heights, accordingly, they will block logistics and our group itself will be in danger, — Pohorily warned.

AFU
Ministry of Defence
Avdiivka

