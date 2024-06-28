Finland allocates €159 million military aid package to Ukraine

Today, June 28, Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the government's proposal to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine.
- Finland provides the 24th military aid package to Ukraine.
- The amount of aid is €159 million, and the total amount of support is €2.2 billion.
- Finland and Ukraine signed a security agreement aimed at deepening cooperation.
- In the budget for 2024, Finland allocated funds to participate in the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.
Finland to send a new military aid package to Ukraine
It is noted that this will be the 24th batch of military aid from Finland to Ukraine. The details of the package are not disclosed, but it is said that it will cost Helsinki approximately €159 million ($170 million).
Since the beginning of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, Finland has provided our country with aid for €2.2 billion ($2.35 billion).
The Ministry of Defense also said that in the first draft of amendments to the budget for 2024, Finland allocated the necessary funds to participate in the Czech initiative on the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.
Finland's support of Ukraine
Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine, Finland has been actively supporting our country in the humanitarian, financial and financial spheres.
Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Aleksandr Stubb signed a bilateral security agreement in April. The agreement will provide long-term support from Helsinki and deepen cooperation between the countries.
