The Finnish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of the 27th package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 198 million euros.

What is known about the new military aid package for Ukraine from Finland?

The Finnish Ministry of Defense noted that a total of 2.5 billion euros worth of military equipment has already been transferred to Ukraine.

This powerful package worth almost 200 million euros was formed in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We are providing exactly the support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front line. We cannot allow this support to weaken, but on the contrary, it must be further strengthened at this very moment, — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense of the country Antti Häkkanen. Share

Flag of Finland

According to him, due to the need to comply with security regulations, details regarding the exact contents of the package will not be provided.

The assistance was provided taking into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It depends on us, Europeans, how security in Europe will develop. Protecting Ukraine's independence and defense capabilities is now the most important piece of this puzzle," Häkkanen emphasized. Share

What is known about military aid from other countries?

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons.

Ukraine and Britain have signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The agreement will be in effect for the next 100 years unless either party wants to withdraw from it.

Following the signing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 artillery guns and a Gravehawk mobile air defense system to Ukraine. He also said that in 2025, Britain would provide Ukraine with more military assistance "than ever before."