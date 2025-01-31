Finland announces new military aid package for Ukraine
Finland announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Source:  Yle

The Finnish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of the 27th package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 198 million euros.

Points of attention

  • Finland's Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of the 27th military aid package to Ukraine, totaling 198 million euros, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine in the current frontline situation.
  • The aid package, formed in close cooperation with Ukraine, aims to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and help in the protection of its independence against external threats.
  • Details regarding the specific contents of the military assistance package were not disclosed for security reasons, underscoring the commitment to meeting Ukraine's needs and resource provisions for their Armed Forces.
  • In addition to Finland, the United Kingdom also pledged substantial military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems and missiles, as part of a 100-year partnership agreement, demonstrating international support for Ukraine's defense.
  • The continuous support from Finland, the UK, and other countries highlights the collective effort to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensure stability in Europe amidst ongoing security challenges.

What is known about the new military aid package for Ukraine from Finland?

The Finnish Ministry of Defense noted that a total of 2.5 billion euros worth of military equipment has already been transferred to Ukraine.

This powerful package worth almost 200 million euros was formed in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We are providing exactly the support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front line. We cannot allow this support to weaken, but on the contrary, it must be further strengthened at this very moment, — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense of the country Antti Häkkanen.

According to him, due to the need to comply with security regulations, details regarding the exact contents of the package will not be provided.

The assistance was provided taking into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It depends on us, Europeans, how security in Europe will develop. Protecting Ukraine's independence and defense capabilities is now the most important piece of this puzzle," Häkkanen emphasized.

What is known about military aid from other countries?

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons.

Ukraine and Britain have signed a 100-year partnership agreement. The agreement will be in effect for the next 100 years unless either party wants to withdraw from it.

Following the signing, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 artillery guns and a Gravehawk mobile air defense system to Ukraine. He also said that in 2025, Britain would provide Ukraine with more military assistance "than ever before."

