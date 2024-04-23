First US assistance package under new bill is expected to arrive in Ukraine in April

The first package of weapons from the USA under the new law may arrive in Ukraine in April.

What is known about the receipt of the first package of weapons from the USA to Ukraine

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, did not rule out that the first package of American weapons could arrive in Ukraine as early as April.

Markarova expressed her hope that the procedure for adopting the draft law on aid to Ukraine will be completed as quickly as possible and that President Joe Biden will immediately sign it.

According to her, the law enters into force immediately, and the authority to allocate weapons to Ukraine comes immediately.

I will say more, Ukraine and the USA are actively working on these packages, without stopping even when there were no such powers. Therefore, I think that it will happen very quickly, - the ambassador noted. Share

Answering a clarifying question, Oksana Markarova said, "We will not rule out even April."

The House of Representatives voted for aid for Ukraine

On April 20, it became officially known that the US House of Representatives supported the bill on allocating assistance to Ukraine for about $61 billion.

It is worth noting that 311 members of the lower chamber of the US Congress voted for the project's approval, 112 spoke against it, seven did not vote, and one abstained.

The document still needs to be approved by the Senate on April 23, and then it will be given to Biden for signature.

Even before the vote, the Pentagon announced that they would be able to quickly send a new package of weapons to Ukraine when the decision is finally made.

The ISW noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be able to stop the offensive of the occupying army, provided that US aid arrived quickly.