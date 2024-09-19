Floods in Poland. Germany and Turkey offer help

Poland continues to eliminate the consequences of floods, the USA is already helping it. Turkey and Germany are also ready to send their rescuers.

Other countries will help Poland fight floods

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a meeting of the crisis headquarters that the Americans had already come to help.

I can confirm that thirty American soldiers are working with the equipment in Zhagan. It's more than a gesture, it's practical help. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The USA is not the only one that is ready to support Poland in the fight against natural disasters. We are talking about Turkey and Germany.

Tusk made an interesting joke about the German military who agreed to help the country.

If you see German soldiers, please do not panic. This is help, — joked the Polish Prime Minister. Share

According to Tusk, the floods have not yet been eliminated, but at the same time, the Polish authorities want to rationally use foreign aid.

Floods in Europe and Poland

The countries of Central and Eastern Europe suffer from floods. It is already known about 23 victims.

Heavy rainfall in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary and other European countries over the weekend led to overflowing rivers and floods.

On September 16, the Polish government declared a state of emergency. PLN 1 billion was allocated from the reserve fund to help affected cities and people.

In counties where a state of natural disaster has been declared, the evacuation of citizens is mandatory.

Due to a sharp rise in the water level, the dam burst at the Topol reservoir. Because of this, the local authorities urgently evacuated people living in the city of Pachkuv.