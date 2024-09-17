The countries of Central Europe, which suffered as a result of heavy downpours and large-scale floods caused by Hurricane Boris, are preparing for further deterioration of weather conditions.

What is known about the deterioration of weather conditions in the countries of Central Europe

It is noted that heavy rains and the floods caused by them caused large-scale destruction in the border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland.

At least several bridges were destroyed, vehicles and residential buildings were damaged. Local residents had to be evacuated.

At least 17 people died in countries such as Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

On September 16, the mayor of the Polish city of Nysa in the south of the country, home to more than 40,000 people, called on local residents to evacuate after the embankment was damaged as a protection against flooding.

The Polish authorities have declared a state of natural disaster in areas affected by downpours and floods.

What is known about the consequences of floods in other EU countries

In the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava, a barrier on the Odra River was broken at its confluence with the Opava River. Because of this, industrial areas of the city were flooded, including the chemical enterprise BorsodChem, the coke-chemical plant OKK Koksovny and other enterprises.

In the Czech city of Litovel, 70% of which was inundated by up to a meter of water on Monday, residents described their fear as the water rose rapidly over the weekend.

I was just very, very afraid... I ran away because the water was rising very quickly near the house, — said local resident Renata Gaborova, 39. Share

In eastern Romania, where villages and towns were flooded over the weekend, Emil Dragomir, mayor of Slobozia Konaki, told Romanian television that some people were left with only the clothes they had.

In Austria, river and reservoir levels fell overnight as the rain eased, but officials said they were bracing for a second wave as more rain was expected.