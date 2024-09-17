The countries of Central Europe, which suffered as a result of heavy downpours and large-scale floods caused by Hurricane Boris, are preparing for further deterioration of weather conditions.
Points of attention
- Central Europe is currently facing the aftermath of heavy downpours and large-scale floods, with worsening weather conditions leading to extensive destruction and risks to the local population.
- Countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Austria have reported significant damages, including destroyed bridges, vehicles, and residential buildings, with at least 17 people confirmed dead.
- Authorities in affected areas are taking emergency measures, including evacuating residents and declaring states of natural disaster, as they prepare for potential second waves of flooding due to expected heavy rains.
- In cities like Ostrava in the Czech Republic and Nysa in Poland, industrial areas have been flooded, leading to the evacuation of residents and damage to critical infrastructure.
- The recent flooding in Central Europe highlights the urgent need for preparedness and mitigation strategies to safeguard lives and properties from the increasing risks posed by extreme weather events.
What is known about the deterioration of weather conditions in the countries of Central Europe
It is noted that heavy rains and the floods caused by them caused large-scale destruction in the border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland.
At least several bridges were destroyed, vehicles and residential buildings were damaged. Local residents had to be evacuated.
At least 17 people died in countries such as Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Romania.
On September 16, the mayor of the Polish city of Nysa in the south of the country, home to more than 40,000 people, called on local residents to evacuate after the embankment was damaged as a protection against flooding.
The Polish authorities have declared a state of natural disaster in areas affected by downpours and floods.
What is known about the consequences of floods in other EU countries
In the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava, a barrier on the Odra River was broken at its confluence with the Opava River. Because of this, industrial areas of the city were flooded, including the chemical enterprise BorsodChem, the coke-chemical plant OKK Koksovny and other enterprises.
In the Czech city of Litovel, 70% of which was inundated by up to a meter of water on Monday, residents described their fear as the water rose rapidly over the weekend.
In eastern Romania, where villages and towns were flooded over the weekend, Emil Dragomir, mayor of Slobozia Konaki, told Romanian television that some people were left with only the clothes they had.
In Austria, river and reservoir levels fell overnight as the rain eased, but officials said they were bracing for a second wave as more rain was expected.
