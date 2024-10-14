For the first time in 48 days, the Russian Federation did not attack Ukraine with "shaheds" — what is the reason

On the night of October 14, Russian troops did not carry out any attack on Ukraine with the help of Shahed drones. There are two possible reasons for this "lull".
- The Russian Federation did not attack Ukraine with "Shahed" on October 14 for the first time in 48 days, which may be related to Ukraine's successful strikes on warehouses for storing "Shahed" drones.
- Experts point to two main factors that forced Russia to suspend its attacks: successful strikes by Ukraine and Russia's need to stockpile more drones for future use.
- According to experts, October will be an indicator of Russia's long-term ability to maintain the intensity of shelling by "Shakhed" and their logistics.
Why did the Russian Federation not attack Ukraine on October 14
As the ArmiyaInform publication reported with reference to the comment of Acting General Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the first time in the last 48 days, the night passed without "martyrs".
Russia's strategic aviation also remained inactive.
At the same time, the Air Force did not comment on what the sudden lull on the part of the occupiers might be.
Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, said in a comment to RBC-Ukraine that the pause in Russia's use of Shahed drones points to two main factors.
He also recalled that the successful strikes by Ukraine forced Russia to reconsider its logistics, due to which the enemy temporarily suspended attacks to reformat supplies and resume the use of drones.
He also emphasized that a long-term pause is unlikely, and this does not mean that Russia is abandoning the tactics of using Shaheds. The threat of such attacks still remains.
Cotton in warehouses with shaheds: what is known
On October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had struck warehouses near Yeysk with the forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. The target was warehouses in the village of Oktyabrske, which, according to the General Staff, were used to store Shahed drones.
On October 9, the Russian mass media reported on explosions in the Oktyabrsky district near Yeisk following a UAV attack.
