For the first time in history, the official euro exchange rate has broken a new record.

Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
The euro exchange rate exceeded 48 hryvnias for the first time in history
As of June 13, the National Bank lowered the dollar to hryvnia exchange rate. As for the euro, it increased by more than 60 kopecks and renewed its historical maximum, exceeding 48 hryvnias.

The official dollar exchange rate was set at UAH 41.48, the euro at UAH 48.08, which is a new record (as of June 12, the dollar was UAH 41.51, the euro was UAH 47.45).

What is important to understand is that as of 10:00, the dollar exchange rate against the hryvnia on the "black market" was 41.35 — 41.43 UAH.

At the same time, the "black" euro exchange rate was 47.90 — 48.25 UAH.

It is also worth noting that the average exchange rates at bank counters were as follows:

  • US dollar — 41.17 — 41.75 UAH (rate on June 12 — 41.20 — 41.75 UAH);

  • Euro — 47.50 — 48.25 UAH (exchange rate on June 12 — 47.42 — 48.20 UAH).

The cash dollar rates by bank are as follows:

  • Privatbank — 41.08 — 41.68 UAH;

  • Oschadbank — 41.30 — 41.70 UAH;

  • Ukrsibbank — 41.20 — 41.80 UAH;

  • FUIB — 41.20 — 41.80 UAH;

  • Raiffeisen — 41.25 — 41.50 UAH.

It is also indicated that the cash exchange rates of the euro were set at the following level:

  • Privatbank — 47.30 — 48.30 UAH;

  • Oschadbank — 47.70 — 48.50 UAH;

  • Ukrsibbank — 47.45 — 48.45 UAH;

  • FUIB — 47.70 — 48.40 UAH;

  • Raiffeisen — 47.30 — 47.96 UAH.

