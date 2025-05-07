The American government has invested $764 million in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons. This information appeared on the official website of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative.

Trump continues to help Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom website collects data on all donations from Western partners for the purchase of products from Ukrainian defense plants.

Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the fact that the report about the US investment in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for $764 million appeared 2 months ago, but without an accompanying press release.

According to an insider from the publication "Oboronka", such agreements with the States do exist, and they relate in particular to long-range weapons.

It is also worth noting that, thanks to the involvement of all key government agencies and armed associations, in 2024 alone, it was possible to raise over $1.5 billion for contracting Ukrainian factories.