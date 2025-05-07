The US has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for the production of Ukrainian weapons
The US has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for the production of Ukrainian weapons

Trump continues to help Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The American government has invested $764 million in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons. This information appeared on the official website of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative.

Points of attention

  • The ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative is actively collecting data on donations from Western partners for the purchase of products from Ukrainian defense plants.
  • Trump administration's continued support for Ukraine underscores the importance of international partnerships in strengthening national defense.

Trump continues to help Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom website collects data on all donations from Western partners for the purchase of products from Ukrainian defense plants.

Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the fact that the report about the US investment in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for $764 million appeared 2 months ago, but without an accompanying press release.

According to an insider from the publication "Oboronka", such agreements with the States do exist, and they relate in particular to long-range weapons.

It is also worth noting that, thanks to the involvement of all key government agencies and armed associations, in 2024 alone, it was possible to raise over $1.5 billion for contracting Ukrainian factories.

The first donor was Denmark, but now 9 countries are involved in the initiative, investing either their own funds or income from frozen Russian assets.

More on the topic

