Trump found an unexpected incentive for Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes that the opportunity for Russia to play in the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine.

He stated this while speaking at the first meeting of his administration's working group on preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump, when asked what he thought about Russia being banned from the World Cup, said he was unaware that Russia had been suspended from the tournament.

I didn't know about that. Is that true? Donald Trump President of the United States

Infantino confirmed that this is the case.

It's true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope that something will happen and peace will come and Russia will be allowed back into the tournament.

Trump said that Russia's return to the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

That would be a good incentive, wouldn't it? We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are being killed every week — it's hard to believe. Share

Trump added that Infantino is the "boss" when it comes to decisions about Russia's participation, and that he has "nothing to do" with any calls to bring Russia back into the tournament.