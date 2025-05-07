Trump found an unexpected incentive for Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump found an unexpected incentive for Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

US President Donald Trump believes that the opportunity for Russia to play in the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump suggests that allowing Russia to participate in the 2026 World Cup could serve as an incentive for Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
  • The exclusion of Russia from international competitions opens up the possibility of diplomatic negotiations and compromises in the ongoing conflict.

Trump found a “sports incentive” for Putin to end the war against Ukraine

He stated this while speaking at the first meeting of his administration's working group on preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump, when asked what he thought about Russia being banned from the World Cup, said he was unaware that Russia had been suspended from the tournament.

I didn't know about that. Is that true?

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Infantino confirmed that this is the case.

It's true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope that something will happen and peace will come and Russia will be allowed back into the tournament.

Trump said that Russia's return to the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

That would be a good incentive, wouldn't it? We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are being killed every week — it's hard to believe.

Trump added that Infantino is the "boss" when it comes to decisions about Russia's participation, and that he has "nothing to do" with any calls to bring Russia back into the tournament.

The Russian national football team was suspended from international competition by FIFA and UEFA following the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Under current rules, Russia will not play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief blocked US aid to Ukraine — Trump didn't know
Hegsete arbitrarily makes important decisions regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Just a fool." Biden shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine
Biden assessed Trump's latest statements and decisions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a new scandalous statement about Crimea and Russia
Trump continues to justify Russia's crimes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?