Trump found an unexpected incentive for Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes that the opportunity for Russia to play in the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump suggests that allowing Russia to participate in the 2026 World Cup could serve as an incentive for Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
- The exclusion of Russia from international competitions opens up the possibility of diplomatic negotiations and compromises in the ongoing conflict.
Trump found a “sports incentive” for Putin to end the war against Ukraine
He stated this while speaking at the first meeting of his administration's working group on preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
Sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump, when asked what he thought about Russia being banned from the World Cup, said he was unaware that Russia had been suspended from the tournament.
Infantino confirmed that this is the case.
It's true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope that something will happen and peace will come and Russia will be allowed back into the tournament.
Trump said that Russia's return to the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.
Trump added that Infantino is the "boss" when it comes to decisions about Russia's participation, and that he has "nothing to do" with any calls to bring Russia back into the tournament.
The Russian national football team was suspended from international competition by FIFA and UEFA following the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Under current rules, Russia will not play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
