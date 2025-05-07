Russia announced an attack of over 500 drones, missiles and bombs on its territory

On May 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the air battle, its air defense forces allegedly managed to destroy 524 Ukrainian drones. However, Moscow did not disclose the exact number of weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used in the new attack.

Russia is suffering from the most massive attack from Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed:

5 long-range guided missiles "Neptune",

6 JDAM guided aerial bombs

2 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems

524 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, Russia still does not disclose the exact number of weapons that Ukrainian fighters used for the new attack.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine has not yet commented on this air attack.

According to one of the Russian military commanders, this is the most massive attack.

"The available production capacities do not allow (Ukraine — ed.) to produce such a quantity at the same time. The enemy was preparing, accumulating forces. Presumably, massive attacks will continue all weekend," complains one of the Russian military intelligence officers. Share

As mentioned earlier, on May 7, Russia experienced a transportation collapse following the attack on Ukraine.