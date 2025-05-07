Russia announced an attack of over 500 drones, missiles and bombs on its territory
Category
Events
Publication date

Russia announced an attack of over 500 drones, missiles and bombs on its territory

Russia is suffering from the most massive attack from Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the air battle, its air defense forces allegedly managed to destroy 524 Ukrainian drones. However, Moscow did not disclose the exact number of weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used in the new attack.

Points of attention

  • Russia claims to have destroyed various weapons used by Ukrainian Armed Forces, yet the exact numbers remain undisclosed.
  • Russian military commanders warn of continued massive attacks, indicating ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is suffering from the most massive attack from Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed:

  • 5 long-range guided missiles "Neptune",

  • 6 JDAM guided aerial bombs

  • 2 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems

  • 524 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

However, Russia still does not disclose the exact number of weapons that Ukrainian fighters used for the new attack.

What is important to understand is that Ukraine has not yet commented on this air attack.

According to one of the Russian military commanders, this is the most massive attack.

"The available production capacities do not allow (Ukraine — ed.) to produce such a quantity at the same time. The enemy was preparing, accumulating forces. Presumably, massive attacks will continue all weekend," complains one of the Russian military intelligence officers.

As mentioned earlier, on May 7, Russia experienced a transportation collapse following the attack on Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's transport collapse begins after Ukraine attack
What is known about the collapse in Russia
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia is sounding the alarm over Ukraine's largest attack
Panic in Russia after new attack by Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed Russian ballistic missiles and 81 drones over Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?