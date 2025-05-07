Russia announced an attack of over 500 drones, missiles and bombs on its territory

On May 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the air battle, its air defense forces allegedly managed to destroy 524 Ukrainian drones. However, Moscow did not disclose the exact number of weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used in the new attack.
Points of attention
- Russia claims to have destroyed various weapons used by Ukrainian Armed Forces, yet the exact numbers remain undisclosed.
- Russian military commanders warn of continued massive attacks, indicating ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia is suffering from the most massive attack from Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed:
5 long-range guided missiles "Neptune",
6 JDAM guided aerial bombs
2 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems
524 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.
However, Russia still does not disclose the exact number of weapons that Ukrainian fighters used for the new attack.
What is important to understand is that Ukraine has not yet commented on this air attack.
According to one of the Russian military commanders, this is the most massive attack.
As mentioned earlier, on May 7, Russia experienced a transportation collapse following the attack on Ukraine.
