The head of the ECB named the most powerful alternative to the dollar

The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, believes that the euro can become an alternative to the dollar and bring enormous benefits to the bloc. Against this background, she called on governments to strengthen the EU's financial architecture and security system.
The euro has a chance to become a real competitor to the dollar
Most of US President Donald Trump's decisions have led to large-scale "storms" in the global economy.
Global investors have begun to reduce their holdings of dollar-denominated assets, with most preferring gold and not considering other alternatives.
According to Christine Lagarde, this is the wrong approach in the current situation.
She drew attention to the fact that the global role of the euro has not changed for several decades, as the EU's financial institutions are incomplete.
Moreover, EU governments do not show much desire to move towards further integration.
She also urged not to ignore the fact that the influence of the dollar has been rapidly declining for many years in a row, and now it accounts for only 58% of international reserves.
