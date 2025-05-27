US Presidential envoy Keith Kellogg officially confirmed that Ukraine has already submitted a list of conditions for achieving peace to the White House. Official Washington is currently awaiting a corresponding memorandum from the Kremlin.
Kellogg revealed US plans
As Trump's envoy noted, as soon as official Washington receives such a document from the Kremlin, it will begin work on a new stage.
It is about organizing a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The parties will focus on the main issues and challenges of the peace negotiations.
Keith Kellogg reiterated that the Trump team would like to hold it in the Vatican, but the Kremlin rejected the offer.
Yes, the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov began to complain that this was “not elegant” because the Vatican is a Catholic venue and Russia is an Orthodox country.
