US plans meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Putin
Politics
US plans meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Putin

Source:  Fox News

US Presidential envoy Keith Kellogg officially confirmed that Ukraine has already submitted a list of conditions for achieving peace to the White House. Official Washington is currently awaiting a corresponding memorandum from the Kremlin.

  • Insights into the diplomatic efforts and potential outcomes of the high-level meeting between the major leaders involved.
  • Keith Kellogg, the US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of ending the war through constructive dialogue and agreements.

As Trump's envoy noted, as soon as official Washington receives such a document from the Kremlin, it will begin work on a new stage.

It is about organizing a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The parties will focus on the main issues and challenges of the peace negotiations.

According to preliminary data, such a meeting may take place in Geneva (Switzerland).

Keith Kellogg reiterated that the Trump team would like to hold it in the Vatican, but the Kremlin rejected the offer.

Yes, the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov began to complain that this was “not elegant” because the Vatican is a Catholic venue and Russia is an Orthodox country.

So Geneva could be the next stop where all three major leaders — Putin, President Zelensky, and President Trump — meet and work it all out and sign some kind of document to end this war.

