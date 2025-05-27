Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims that Moscow will indicate the conditions and possible deadlines for ending the war in its "memorandum" regarding Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg confirmed the receipt of conditions from Ukraine and expressed the need to pressure Russia into negotiations for ending the war.
- A potential meeting in Geneva involving Trump, Zelensky, and Putin is anticipated to facilitate the signing of a document to conclude the ongoing conflict.
Russia revealed the contents of its "memorandum"
According to Maria Zakharova, official Moscow will hand over the “memorandum” to Kyiv as soon as it is completed.
The henchman of Russian dictator Putin also made it clear that work on the draft document is still ongoing.
According to Putin's henchman, the Kremlin is counting on Kyiv to send its developments at the same time as Moscow.
A statement on this issue was made by US President's envoy Keith Kellogg. He officially confirmed that Washington has already received a list of conditions for a peace agreement from Ukraine and is now waiting for them from Russia.
According to the latter, it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to sit at the negotiating table.
