Kremlin sets deadlines for concluding a peace agreement with Ukraine
Kremlin sets deadlines for concluding a peace agreement with Ukraine

Russia revealed the contents of its "memorandum"
Source:  online.ua

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims that Moscow will indicate the conditions and possible deadlines for ending the war in its "memorandum" regarding Ukraine.

  • US Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg confirmed the receipt of conditions from Ukraine and expressed the need to pressure Russia into negotiations for ending the war.
  • A potential meeting in Geneva involving Trump, Zelensky, and Putin is anticipated to facilitate the signing of a document to conclude the ongoing conflict.

According to Maria Zakharova, official Moscow will hand over the “memorandum” to Kyiv as soon as it is completed.

The henchman of Russian dictator Putin also made it clear that work on the draft document is still ongoing.

The memorandum on Ukraine, which is being prepared by the Russian Federation, will contain the principles of settlement, the terms of a possible peace agreement, and a potential ceasefire if appropriate agreements are reached.

Maria Zakharova

According to Putin's henchman, the Kremlin is counting on Kyiv to send its developments at the same time as Moscow.

A statement on this issue was made by US President's envoy Keith Kellogg. He officially confirmed that Washington has already received a list of conditions for a peace agreement from Ukraine and is now waiting for them from Russia.

According to the latter, it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to sit at the negotiating table.

Once we get all of that together, there will be another meeting, we think it might be in Geneva. We would like to have it in the Vatican, but the Russians didn't want to go there. So Geneva could be the next stop where all three major leaders — Trump, President Zelensky, and Putin — meet to sort this out and sign some kind of document to end this war.

Keith Kellogg


