Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims that Moscow will indicate the conditions and possible deadlines for ending the war in its "memorandum" regarding Ukraine.

Russia revealed the contents of its "memorandum"

According to Maria Zakharova, official Moscow will hand over the “memorandum” to Kyiv as soon as it is completed.

The henchman of Russian dictator Putin also made it clear that work on the draft document is still ongoing.

The memorandum on Ukraine, which is being prepared by the Russian Federation, will contain the principles of settlement, the terms of a possible peace agreement, and a potential ceasefire if appropriate agreements are reached. Maria Zakharova Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to Putin's henchman, the Kremlin is counting on Kyiv to send its developments at the same time as Moscow.

A statement on this issue was made by US President's envoy Keith Kellogg. He officially confirmed that Washington has already received a list of conditions for a peace agreement from Ukraine and is now waiting for them from Russia.

According to the latter, it is necessary to put pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to sit at the negotiating table.