Force Russia to make peace. Zelensky summarized the results of meetings with European leaders

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of the leading European countries and emphasized that joint efforts must be made now, in the coming months.

The president announced this in an evening video message.

And here, in Germany, and yesterday in one day in three countries — Britain, France, Italy — I presented our Victory Plan to the leaders of Europe. Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney. And today — in a conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for approaching peace are geopolitical, military, and economic. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that in order to force Russia to make peace, it is necessary to act now, in the coming months.

We must act together — everyone who has the necessary power, the necessary influence to guarantee a reliable peace, to force Russia to peace. But it is necessary to act now, in these months. Strengthen our guys at the front. Strengthen our common positions. Now, at the team level, we will work with partners in Europe to maximize each planned step, and this Plan of ours must lead to an effective second Peace Summit to end the war. And that it was a fair, honest end to the war.

Zelenskyi also thanked all partners in the Balkans and the region of Southeast Europe for their support of the Peace Formula and the format of the Peace Summit.

I am sure that the Victory Plan — if the partners are really resolutely with us — will become a reliable bridge between the current situation and the peace that we all long for, — concluded the President. Share

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the President and Chancellor of Germany on October 11 as part of a short visit to Berlin. In addition, during his visit to the Vatican, he met with Pope Francis.

On October 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with Pope Francis. Their conversation took place in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to His Holiness for prayers for peace for Ukraine, spiritual closeness with Ukrainians, humanitarian aid and the Vatican's participation in the first Peace Summit.