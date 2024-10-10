Zelensky met with Macron in Paris. What was discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on October 10.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine to President Macron in Paris, focusing on military strengthening and seeking support from allies.
- Discussions included obtaining permission to use certain munitions for long-distance strikes into Russian territory.
- Ukraine is looking for help from European allies like France to overcome equipment shortages, without considering a ceasefire in exchange for guarantees from the Western alliance.
- The Victory Plan aims to create favorable conditions to end the war in a just manner and is seen as a bridge to the upcoming Peace Summit.
- President Zelensky discussed the plan with British leader Starmer, emphasizing the importance of long-range weapons and permission to strike deep into Russian territory.
Zelensky met with Macron in Paris
The head of state announced this at a briefing in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace.
He also answered journalists' questions about preparations for the Peace Summit.
The next Peace Summit should be in November. His plan will be on the table. As for the exact date, I don't know at the moment. But we will prepare everything that we have decided.
He added that the plan with all the details should appear at the very beginning of November.
Ukraine also does not consider a ceasefire in exchange for guarantees from the Western alliance.
According to him, he hopes for help from France, as Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of equipment.
Another topic of conversation with Macron was the permission to use "certain long-range munitions."
At present, we do not have enough of our drones for long distances, so we are looking for funds for internal production, as well as some permission from our partners.
This is already the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Zelensky discussed the Ukraine Victory Plan with Starmer
The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.
The President presented to Cyrus Starmer the details of the Victory Plan — primarily everything related to the military strengthening of Ukraine. The leaders agreed to develop the Plan together with the Allies.
