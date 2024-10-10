Zelensky met with Macron in Paris. What was discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on October 10.

Zelensky met with Macron in Paris

The head of state announced this at a briefing in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace.

Today I told President Macron our plan, the Victory Plan, as well as other initiatives, both on the battlefield and in government. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

He also answered journalists' questions about preparations for the Peace Summit.

The next Peace Summit should be in November. His plan will be on the table. As for the exact date, I don't know at the moment. But we will prepare everything that we have decided.

He added that the plan with all the details should appear at the very beginning of November.

Zelensky and Macron in Paris

Ukraine also does not consider a ceasefire in exchange for guarantees from the Western alliance.

This is not the topic of our discussions, no truces, we did not want to talk about it. I saw something like that in the media. Russia works a lot with the mass media, with this information, so everything is clear here. Share

According to him, he hopes for help from France, as Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of equipment.

Another topic of conversation with Macron was the permission to use "certain long-range munitions."

At present, we do not have enough of our drones for long distances, so we are looking for funds for internal production, as well as some permission from our partners.

This is already the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Zelensky discussed the Ukraine Victory Plan with Starmer

The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

The President presented to Cyrus Starmer the details of the Victory Plan — primarily everything related to the military strengthening of Ukraine. The leaders agreed to develop the Plan together with the Allies.