The West should provide direct military aid to the Ukrainian army and support the development of the defence industry — this is one of the conditions for Ukraine's victory in the war, Foreign Affairs writes.

What is the ‘formula’ for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia?

Western journalists believe that the “recipe” for Ukraine's triumph is actually simple:

First of all, Kyiv's allies should make it clear that their main goal is a decisive victory for Ukraine and a defeat for Russia; after that, the West should undertake to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with direct military assistance and support the country's developing defence industry; at this time, the AFU should work on advancing until they can dislodge Russian forces from the entire occupied territory, including Crimea.

Foreign Affairs predicts that after the new victories of Ukrainian soldiers at the front, the Russian people will begin to realise that they are gradually losing not only the occupied territories, but also huge human and economic resources, as well as their future prospects for prosperity and stability.

Putin can stop the war against Ukraine with his own hands

According to journalists, a successful counteroffensive by the AFU with the support of allies may lead to the fact that the regime of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, "may come under significant pressure from both the inside and the outside to end the war on favorable terms for Ukraine".

In addition, it is emphasised that it is better for Kyiv not to agree to negotiations with the aggressor country, as they will leave Ukraine crippled, divided and dependent on a second Russian invasion.