"Forests of Ukraine" planted a billion trees in different parts of the country — photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Forests of Ukraine" planted a billion trees in different parts of the country — photo

A billion new trees are already growing in different parts of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On November 18, the state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" officially announced that it had completed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Green Country" program and planted a billion trees.

Points of attention

  • The program reflects a shift in approach towards environmental conservation and appreciation for the significance of combating deforestation.
  • The dedication to continue working on the restoration and creation of new forests underscores the commitment to environmental safety for future generations.

A billion new trees are already growing in different parts of Ukraine

On November 18, a symbolic billion-dollar tree was planted in each region of the country.

According to foresters, it took 5 years to implement the presidential program.

During this period of time, more than 30 million new trees were planted in the Cherkasy region alone.

We didn't just implement the Program, we changed our approach to forest regeneration. We planted species typical for the region — common oak and Scots pine, and made sure to create mixed stands — resistant to diseases, pests, and fires.

“Forests of Ukraine” draws attention to the fact that the symbolic billion-dollar tree was planted by the head of the regional branch of the Union of Soldiers-Foresters of Ukraine — demobilized Serhiy Kolotylo, together with a student from Discovery School.

The defender saw with his own eyes how Russian invaders are destroying the forests of our country and why it is important to implement such initiatives.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" also emphasized that work on the restoration and creation of new forests, for the sake of environmental safety and future generations, will continue constantly.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Magyar" showed the destruction of two thermal power plants in the occupied Donetsk region
Forces of unmanned systems
“Magyar” organizes the blackout promised to the Russians
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Corruption in Ukraine. Finnish authorities reveal the unobvious reason
Russia is fueling corruption in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk. Russian Army uses civilians as "human shields"
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The Russian army continues to ignore the laws of war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?