"Forests of Ukraine" planted a billion trees in different parts of the country — photo

On November 18, the state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" officially announced that it had completed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Green Country" program and planted a billion trees.

A billion new trees are already growing in different parts of Ukraine

On November 18, a symbolic billion-dollar tree was planted in each region of the country.

According to foresters, it took 5 years to implement the presidential program.

During this period of time, more than 30 million new trees were planted in the Cherkasy region alone.

We didn't just implement the Program, we changed our approach to forest regeneration. We planted species typical for the region — common oak and Scots pine, and made sure to create mixed stands — resistant to diseases, pests, and fires. Share

“Forests of Ukraine” draws attention to the fact that the symbolic billion-dollar tree was planted by the head of the regional branch of the Union of Soldiers-Foresters of Ukraine — demobilized Serhiy Kolotylo, together with a student from Discovery School.

The defender saw with his own eyes how Russian invaders are destroying the forests of our country and why it is important to implement such initiatives.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" also emphasized that work on the restoration and creation of new forests, for the sake of environmental safety and future generations, will continue constantly.